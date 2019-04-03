Watch Jose Alvarado Strike Out Rockies Batter With Nasty 99 MPH Pitch

The Tampa Bay Rays are just seven games deep into the new season, and already the club is seeing some impressive stuff from one of their young relievers.

Jose Alvarado got the nod to start the eighth inning of a scoreless match against the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, and the lefty certainly didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old struck out all three batters he faced in the inning, but not before tossing one 99 mph bullet by Charlie Blackmon to strike out the side.

Check out the jaw-dropping pitch for yourself:

99 mph shouldn't move like that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHx38w33TS — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

Alvarado has had a successful start to his third season in the MLB, closing out another inning for the squad on April 1 with a nasty 97 mph pitch to the Rockies’ Trevor Story. With 155 games left in the season, it’ll certainly be interesting to see more we’ll see from the young pitcher.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images