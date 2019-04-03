Video Of Tom Brady Hitting Homer At Fenway Park In 2003 Is Wild Blast From The Past

Strap in for one heck of a trip down memory lane.

Inspired by a tweet from former teammate Aqib Talib, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joked Wednesday that maybe he should have considered pursuing a career in baseball because of all the money the players are getting. Brady, as you might remember was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft.

Straight from the NESN archives comes this clip from 2003 of Brady and some Patriots teammates (namely Lawyer Milloy) taking batting practice at Fenway Park. After hacking away for a bit, Brady managed to put a ball past Pesky’s Pole into the right field seats.

Take a look at the video, which features appearances from Nomar Garciaparra and Grady Little.

Not sure how that swing would play nowadays, but a good hitting coach might’ve been able to help him have a fruitful MLB career.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter Screengrab/@NESN