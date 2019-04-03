Watch Phillies’ Bryce Harper Get Ruthlessly Booed In Return To Washington

Bryce Harper returned to the place he called home for seven seasons Tuesday night, and it went probably just as you expected.
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals began their quick, two-game set at Nationals Park on Tuesday and Nats’ fans would get their first look at Harper in a different uniform.
Harper stepped up to the plate in the first inning to face off against his former teammate Max Scherzer.
The Washington fanbase welcomed the 26-year-old back with a very loud round of boos.
The boos quickly turned to cheers, however, when Scherzer got Harper to strikeout swinging for the first out of the inning.
The Nationals official Twitter account also seemed to take a shot at their former All-Star.
Welcome back, Bryce.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP