MLB

Watch Phillies Shortstop Jean Segura Get Hit In Head By 90 MPH Pitch

by on Sat, Apr 27, 2019 at 10:09PM

There is nothing fun about being hit in the head by a baseball. Especially if it’s coming at you at 90 mph.

But that’s exactly what happened to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jean Segura on Saturday when Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Richards chucked one (very) high and inside in the second inning of the contest.

The impact knocked Segura’s helmet off and sent him to the ground. It took him several minutes to get up off of the ground, but he was able to exit the field under his own power.

(You can watch the scary incident here)

Yikes. That’s got to hurt.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images

