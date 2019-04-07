Watch Reds, Pirates Clear Benches In First Wild Brawl Of 2019 MLB Season

We’re not even two weeks in the Major League Baseball season, and tempers already are boiling over.

Things escalated quickly between the Cincinnati Reds and their National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday after Reds’ Derek Dietrich launched a two-run bomb off of Chris Archer in the top of the second inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

You know it's a HR when the ball ends up in water! Derek Dietrich puts the @Reds on top against the Pirates 2-1 in the 2nd inning. pic.twitter.com/69SeSthI8P — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 7, 2019

Dietrich paused at the plate to admire his home run before rounding the bases, which didn’t sit well with Archer. During his next at-bat, Dietrich was almost nailed by a ball from the Pirates pitcher — causing the benches to clear.

Temps are rising in Pittsburgh after a behind the back pitch on Derek Dietrich who homered earlier in the game. pic.twitter.com/y3dIDCV7Gj — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 7, 2019

Reds’ Yasiel Puig thought it would be a good idea to take on the whole Pirates dugout himself, in turn getting himself thrown out of the game. Along with Puig, Reds’ manager David Bell, pitcher Amir Garrett, and Pirates’ relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez were ejected for their roles in the battle.

Hang this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/2ArAXSEOqf — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 7, 2019

One thing’s for sure though, the next series between these two in May will probably be even more heated than their matchup on Sunday.

