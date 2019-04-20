Yankees’ Aaron Judge Likely Headed To IL With Left Oblique Injury

The New York Yankees could ill afford to lose anymore players to injury, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Judge left the Yankees’ game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium in the sixth inning. He could be seen reaching for his left side after the swing.

Take a look:

Aaron Judge exited the game after this swing in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/01kyLb8MdA — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 20, 2019

Judge homered in the fourth inning to open the scoring for New York, who eventually won 9-2.

But the team likely would have rather to lose the game rather than the outfielder, who manager Aaron Boone said is likely headed to the injured list.

Aaron Judge is likely headed to the injured list as the Yankees' 2019 injury woes continue. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/VHVjGQ7aQ2 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 20, 2019

If Judge does indeed land on the IL, he’ll be the 10th (!) member of the Bronx Bombers to be there. Certainly not something the Yankees want to deal with so early in the season.

