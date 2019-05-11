Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Game of Thrones” fans ought to prepare themselves for what could be an epic crossover of sorts in Sunday’s episode.

The penultimate episode of the “Thrones” series set to air May 12, with many hyping it up as what may be one of the best episodes of the season. Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been getting his followers amped up for the episode, but for a whole different reason.

Rodgers, who’s been a fan of the show for quite some time now, has been hinting at an upcoming cameo throughout Season 8. Following episode two back in April, the Packers star sent out a pretty cryptic tweet about the future of the series, including a very telling hashtag.

Check it out:

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

This wouldn’t be the first time an athlete made a Thrones cameo. New York Mets pitcher and “Thrones” fanatic Noah Syndergaard was the first to appear on the show back in Season 7.

Celebrities like pop singer Ed Sheeran, country singer Chris Stapleton and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney have also made guest appearances on the program.

