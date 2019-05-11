Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With righty Nathan Eovaldi still on the injured list while recovering from surgery on his right elbow, the Boston Red Sox are looking to fill a glaring hole in their starting rotation.

Manager Alex Cora reportedly is considering multiple pitchers to do the job Sunday afternoon when the Sox take on the Seattle Mariners in a matinee at Fenway Park, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

When asked who could potentially make the Sunday start, Cora indicated that Ryan Weber, Josh Smith, Hector Velazquez “and others” are all potential candidates. (It’s unclear, however, who else may be in the running.)

Mark Shawaryn, who is 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA at Triple-A Pawtucket, could be a potential candidate to start against the Mariners on Sunday. Darwinzon Hernandez, however, likely is not.

