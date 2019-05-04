Alex Cora Credits Chris Sale For Sticking With Process After Dominant Outing

It finally happened.

The Boston Red Sox won a baseball game on a night when Chris Sale was on the mound. And Boston’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White sox certainly was not despite Sale. The lefty put forth a lights-out effort, striking out 10 over six innings in his most impressive start thus far in 2019.

It took seven starts to get his first W, which led Alex Cora to credit Sale for sticking with the program while taking his lumps in a dreadful April that saw his ERA balloon over 6.00.

