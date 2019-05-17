Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston sports have been quite spoiled as of late, and it only got better Thursday night.

Just 100 days after Boston’s last championship parade, the Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2013. Boston teams already have won two titles this year thanks to the Red Sox and New England Patriots, and it’s pretty clear their fellow teams are rooting for a third championship.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared a tweet following the Bruins’ 4-0 Game 4 win, pushing the Bruins to go and get those final four victories. Check it out:

Four more wins.

The comrade between Boston sports teams is pretty awesome, and it only gets stronger with every title. The Bruins now have a chance to add another to the city’s impressive résumé.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images