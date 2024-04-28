The last time the Maple Leafs were at TD Garden, they stole the momentum of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Bruins.

But the next time Toronto takes the ice in Boston, it will be fighting to keep its season alive.

After squandering an opportunity to take control of the best-of-seven set on home ice last Wednesday, the Maple Leafs dug themselves into an even deeper hole Saturday evening. Mitch Marner and company were pushed around by the Bruins, who claimed a 3-1 win at Scotiabank Arena to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Quite frankly, Boston looked like it wanted Game 4 more and thus brought a greater will to win to the rink. But Sheldon Keefe doesn’t believe effort was a deciding factor in the latest tilt between Original Six clubs.

“Nothing wrong with our effort level tonight,” Keefe told reporters, per a TSN video. “Guys are competing. It’s physical hockey. Guys are trying. It’s a good team over there — it’s limiting us. You can question a lot of things, you can’t question the effort.”

While Keefe doesn’t appear concerned about the Leafs’ effort level, his team will need to win the battle in that department Tuesday. The Bruins will be as motivated as ever to eliminate their longtime rival and avoid letting the series shift back to Toronto.

