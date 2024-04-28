The Bruins on Saturday night did something they hadn’t done in a little over two months.

Jeremy Swayman was Boston’s starting goalie for Game 4 against Toronto, which marked the first time the 25-year-old was in between the pipes for consecutive games since late February. After shining in a 28-save performance Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena, Swayman followed up with a strong Game 4 showing that helped the Bruins take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The choice to start Swayman in back-to-back games wasn’t an impulse decision on the heels of Wednesday night’s win. As Boston head coach Jim Montgomery revealed after Saturday’s contest, the club established a goaltender plan before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Jim Montgomery told TVASports in a post game interview that the plan was to give one start to each goalie and play the one that was hot after,” TVASports’ Renaud Lavoie posted to X. “That explains why Jeremy Swayman played again tonight.”

Montgomery’s note suggests Swayman will be back in net for the Bruins on Tuesday night when the Black and Gold try to eliminate their Original Six rival. In addition to Swayman’s hot hand, the 2024 All-Star also has an active win streak against Toronto that dates back to last season.

