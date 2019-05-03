Danny Ainge ‘In Good Spirits’ After Heart Attack, Says Brad Stevens

Danny Ainge returned to Boston on Thursday after suffering a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday, and seems to be on the mend.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations is doing well, according to head coach Brad Stevens. Stevens received an update from Ainge’s son, director of player personnel, Austin, on Friday.

“He’s back in Boston,” Stevens said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “Austin says he’s doing well. He slept in his own bed last night and was home and in good spirits this morning, so all signs are encouraging.”

This was Ainge’s second heart attack, and it happened sometime before the Celtics took the floor in Milwaukee for Game 2. He received an outpouring of support from the Celtics coaching staff, players and fans immediately after the news broke.

Although he won’t be in attendance for Boston’s pivotal Game 3 on Friday night at TD Garden, we only can imagine the Celtics legend will be rooting on the team from the comfort of his own home.

