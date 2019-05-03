NFL Exec Calls Patriots’ Chase Winovich ‘Hard Ass’ With ‘Nonstop Motor’

When the New England Patriots selected Chase Winovich with the 77th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it wasn’t all that surprising. The Michigan pass rusher’s athleticism, versatility and workmanlike attitude should make him a popular player in Foxboro.

In fact, you could say picking Winovich was a predictable move by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who values many of the attributes the former Wolverine possesses. And one NFL executive had an interesting description of Winovich that’s sure to make even Belichick smile.

Here’s what Mike Sando wrote in a piece published Friday on ESPN.com about each team’s 2019 NFL Draft class:

Execs were intrigued by second-round selection Joejuan Williams, a supersized corner without traditional speed for the position. They could have predicted Michigan’s Chase Winovich would wind up in New England, so closely does he match the Patriots’ template (an exec called him a “hard ass” with a “nonstop motor”). Another exec saw third-round running back Damien Harris as a potential hedge against the expiration date on Sony Michel’s knees.

Obviously, there are several notable nuggets there, but an exec calling Winovich a “hard ass” with a “nonstop motor” takes the cake. You see now why Belichick picked this guy?

Winovich isn’t the most physically imposing edge defender, but he’s a maximum-effort player who could thrive in the NFL under the right circumstances. It’s hard to imagine a better situation for the 24-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images