Bruce Cassidy Giving Bruins Locker Room NSFW Speech Will Fire You Up

If you need to get even more fired up for the Boston Bruins’ pivotal Game 5 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, do we have the thing for you.

The B’s and Blue Jackets are tied at two games apiece in their second-round, best-of-seven series after Boston knotted it with a 4-1 win in Game 4. Columbus came within a goal, but two tallies in the third put the game away.

But could the third-period burst be a result of Bruce Cassidy’s locker room pep talk? It likely inspired the team, and now we can use it as extra hype for Saturday’s matchup.

Listen for yourself, but it comes with a NSFW warning.

Playoff hockey intensity is 📈📈📈 Quest for the Stanley Cup has the inside look at teams' journeys, exclusively on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/oPiIeV9Gor pic.twitter.com/nHI08R69NA — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2019

Is it Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET yet?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images