Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Alters NHL Record Book With Series-Clinching Shutout

Tuukka Rask had been strong throughout the Eastern Conference semifinals, but he saved his best for last.

The veteran netminder turned in a stellar 39-save performance as the Boston Bruins ousted the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 3-0 win in Game 6 at Nationwide Arena. Rask managed to secure his sixth career postseason shutout despite four Blue Jackets power-play opportunities, which collectively accounted for nearly a third of his total saves.

A playoff shutout is impressive regardless of the status of the series, but it’s obviously that much more significant with an opportunity to advance on the line. Rask rose to the occasion, and his efforts now are prominently reflected in the NHL record books.

Tuukka Rask's 39 saves in a series-clinching shutout matched the NHL's fourth-highest total since 1955-56. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UvZTHFVEV0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2019

After posting a .928 save percentage in the Bruins’ first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Rask swelled that number up to .948 against the Blue Jackets. Columbus entered the series with a ton of momentum after sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, and Rask was influential in bringing the Jackets back down to earth.

Rask will look to keep it going in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. But luckily for the ‘Canes, they’ll be running into a dented goaltender.

Right, John Tortorella?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images