Bruins Defensemen Looking To Step Up In Charlie McAvoy’s Absence

The Boston Bruins have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2013, but the B’s will be a bit shorthanded when they take the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Charlie McAvoy was suspended for Game 1 of the series after an illegal check to the head of Josh Anderson in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins will have to go one without the young blue liner, with Steven Kampfer expected to jump into the lineup.

To hear more from Kampfer, check out “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.