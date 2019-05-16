Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have put together one heck of a season thus far.

Boston rang up the third-most points of any team in the regular season and are the highest remaining seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, currently one game away from punching their ticket to the Cup Final.

A lot of that success can be credited to Don Sweeney, who was announced as a finalist for General Manager of the Year on Thursday. Sweeney is going up against St. Louis Blue’s GM Doug Armstrong and Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell.

#NHLBruins General Manager Don Sweeney has been named a finalist for the 2019 @NHL GM of the Year Award: https://t.co/TYBELCStIV pic.twitter.com/yLlH9EMAeB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 16, 2019

The Bruins GM orchestrated a couple of key mid-season trades to acquire Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle, both who have been key pieces down the stretch.

Sweeney also signed Jaroslav Halak in the offseason, who served as a vital backup to Tuukka Rask, giving the B’s the chance to give Rask plenty of rest throughout the regular season. He also brought in Chris Wagner, Joakim Nordstrom and John Moore over the summer and signed Connor Clifton and Karson Kuhlman to rookie contracts out of college.

No doubt, it’s been a great year for Sweeney and the Bruins, and a Stanley Cup certainly would bolster his argument.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images