The Boston Bruins are heading to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013, and as any successful team does, they’re beginning to point towards turning points from the regular season.

Bruce Cassidy noted that the Winter Classic could have been one of those moments for the 2018-19 Bruins, and defenseman Torey Krug agrees. At the time it may have just seemed like a bunch of hockey players dressing like the “Peaky Blinders,” but it sounds like it was more than that.

