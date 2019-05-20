Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking for advice about being successful in life, why not ask a New England Patriots player or two?

Pats defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty delivered a joint commencement address at Rutgers University’s graduation ceremonies Sunday, during which they shared some of the best advice a graduate can hear.

“Don’t just be successful, but redefine success and then do it again,” Devin said.

As Rutgers students themselves, the twins were always reminded of the importance of their degrees throughout college. The advice, they said, may have been practical, but was often times simple concerns loved ones ended up projecting on them.

“But if we accept those fears from others, how can we unlock our true purpose on this earth?” Devin said, as transcribed by NJ.com. “Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. The power of positive thinking can change your life.”

Instead of staying in their comfort zone, the twins urged graduates to leave the day “confident and fearless.”

“I know chasing goals can be scary,” Devin said. “You may be doing things for the first time in your family’s history. You may be following in the footsteps of someone great. But do you think we’d be standing here, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Paul Robeson’s graduation, if he let fear and doubt step in the way of being great? Would the Patriots have won six Super Bowls if Bill Belichick listened to other people and put (Tom) Brady back on the bench?”

Jason reminded students just how important self-confidence can be on the road to success.

“Let all your moments of self-doubt, fear or disappointment fuel your drive to be great,” he said. “Because it will be in those moments of fear that we have to realize we must redefine success and what it means to us.”

With advice like that (and from two Patriots, to boot) how could you possibly go wrong?

