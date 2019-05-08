Bruins Release Hilariously Perfect Nicknames, Portraits On Instagram

Four wins away from their first Stanley Cup final appearance since 2013, Boston is buzzing when it comes to the Bruins.

The B’s will drop the puck in the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes beginning Thursday, and the Bruins’ Instagram account decided to hype fans up by introducing some new nicknames for each of their players.

The nicknames (some are better than others) were accompanied with pretty badass black and white portrait photos.

Take a look at some of our favorites:

Patrice Bergeron, “Mister Terrific”

Zdeno Chara, “The Letter of the Law”

Tuukka Rask, “The Great Wall”

David Krejci, “The Prophet”

David Pastrnak, “The Marksman”

Torey Krug, “Rocketman”

Last but not least …

Brad Marchand, “Precious Little Angel”

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images