Bruins Release Hilariously Perfect Nicknames, Portraits On Instagram

by on Wed, May 8, 2019 at 7:24PM

Four wins away from their first Stanley Cup final appearance since 2013, Boston is buzzing when it comes to the Bruins.

The B’s will drop the puck in the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes beginning Thursday, and the Bruins’ Instagram account decided to hype fans up by introducing some new nicknames for each of their players.

The nicknames (some are better than others) were accompanied with pretty badass black and white portrait photos.

Take a look at some of our favorites:

Patrice Bergeron, “Mister Terrific”

Patrice Bergeron | Mister Terrific #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

Zdeno Chara, “The Letter of the Law”

@zeechara33 | The Letter of the Law #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

Tuukka Rask, “The Great Wall”

@trask40 | The Great Wall #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

David Krejci, “The Prophet”

@dkrejci46 | The Prophet #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

David Pastrnak, “The Marksman”

@davidpastrnak | The Marksman #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

Torey Krug, “Rocketman”

@krugtorey | Rocketman #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

Last but not least …

Brad Marchand, “Precious Little Angel”

@bmarch63 | Precious Little Angel #NHLBruins Portrait Series | #InOurBlood

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images

