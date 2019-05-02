Bruins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

The tenor of a series will be determined Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

At present, the Columbus Blue Jackets hold a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Bruins in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. A win for the Blue Jackets in Thursday’s Game 4 would put the Bruins in a tough spot, but if Boston wins, then the series will be all square headed back to TD Garden.

David Backes will slot into the lineup for the Bruins, while the Blue Jackets aren’t expected to make any changes from Game 3.

Here’s how and when to watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game 4:

When: Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images