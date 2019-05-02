Family Members Share Gratitude For Support After Danny Ainge’s Heart Attack

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack on Tuesday in Milwaukee prior to the team’s Game 2 matchup with the Bucks. The Celtics made an announcement Thursday regarding the incident, which was met with an outpouring of support from fans, media members and colleagues alike.
Hours later, members of the Ainge family began posting messages on social media, sharing their gratitude for the medical staff, Celtics organization and those who had expressed their support.
Austin Ainge, Boston’s director of player personnel, thanked the “medical staff and Celtics family” for making sure his father was OK.
Tanner Ainge, the current Utah County Commissioner, also shared his gratitude for those who helped his father.
The outpouring of support from Celtics and basketball fans everywhere was really wonderful to see.
Luckily, the Celtics announcement said that Ainge is expected to make a full recovery. Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported that the 60-year-old was set to return to Boston Thursday night.
Ainge also suffered a heart attack 10 years ago last week.
Game 3 of the Celtics’ second-round matchup with the Bucks tips off Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
