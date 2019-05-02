Family Members Share Gratitude For Support After Danny Ainge’s Heart Attack

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack on Tuesday in Milwaukee prior to the team’s Game 2 matchup with the Bucks. The Celtics made an announcement Thursday regarding the incident, which was met with an outpouring of support from fans, media members and colleagues alike.

Hours later, members of the Ainge family began posting messages on social media, sharing their gratitude for the medical staff, Celtics organization and those who had expressed their support.

Austin Ainge, Boston’s director of player personnel, thanked the “medical staff and Celtics family” for making sure his father was OK.

In the wee hours at the hospital, after learning my dad was ok, I was brought to tears thinking of how many people went above and beyond to help my dad &family. The medical staff and Celtics family did so much to help and make sure he was ok. We are so very grateful. Thank you! — Austin Ainge (@coachainge) May 2, 2019

Tanner Ainge, the current Utah County Commissioner, also shared his gratitude for those who helped his father.

My heart is full today for: all the offered and answered prayers@celtics treating Dad like family – jumping in with full support MDs, EMTs, nurses, tech a dad who is my hero and friend and grandpa to my kids every minute from here on out outpouring of ❤️ from so many https://t.co/1ELmmNwxdg — Tanner Ainge (@tannerainge) May 2, 2019

The outpouring of support from Celtics and basketball fans everywhere was really wonderful to see.

Luckily, the Celtics announcement said that Ainge is expected to make a full recovery. Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported that the 60-year-old was set to return to Boston Thursday night.

Ainge also suffered a heart attack 10 years ago last week.

Game 3 of the Celtics’ second-round matchup with the Bucks tips off Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images