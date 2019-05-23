Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo probably will set the going rate for the NBA’s best players in the new decade.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward was named to the All-NBA first team for the 2018-19 season Thursday. Because this is Antetokounmpo’s second consecutive appearance among the best of the NBA’s best, he jumps into an unrivaled contract bracket, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Antetokounmpo will enter the final year of his current contract in July 2020, opening the window for the Bucks to re-sign the NBA MVP contender for that record $247.3 million in total salary.

The Bucks almost certainly will offer him that super-max contract, lest they risk losing their franchise player, who helped transform them from afterthought to NBA Finals contender.

Antetokounmpo just might become the NBA’s first super-max player, unless Charlotte Hornet guard Kemba Walker and/or Portland Trail Blazers guard Dame Lillard beat him him to the mark and re-sign with their original teams.

Here are the options for Kemba Walker as he enters free agency: Super max- 5 years/$221M Bird (w/CHA)- 5 years/$190M Team w/room- 4 years/$141M Difference between the super max and signing with a new team is $80M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Damian Lillard, Blazers are expected to agree to a four-year, $191M supermax extension this offseason, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/XHnO3Gqalb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2019

Anthony Davis will become eligible to sign such a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he already informed the team he has no intention of doing so and has requested a trade.

Regardless of the order in which players pen super-max contracts, Antetokounmpo’s would be worth more than the others, reflecting his status as the NBA’s biggest star in 2021 and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images