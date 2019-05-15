Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are about to take their first hopeful steps toward ending decades of ineptitude.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will host Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. The Bucks are coming off their convincing second-round victory over the Boston Celtics, while the Raptors are fresh off a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Here’s how and when to watch Game 1 online:

When: Wednesday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images