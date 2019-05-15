Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everybody loves to be No. 1.

Those familiar with the Pelicans organization may not be the most familiar with being top dogs in the NBA. But they got a small taste of what being on top is like Tuesday night when New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick during this year’s NBA Draft Lottery.

A video posted on the Pelicans’ Twitter account shows just how excited the team’s ticket staff was when they learned of the team’s great fortune.

Check it out:

What a great feeling. Now, what will New Orleans do with the pick?

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images