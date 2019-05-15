Everybody loves to be No. 1.
Those familiar with the Pelicans organization may not be the most familiar with being top dogs in the NBA. But they got a small taste of what being on top is like Tuesday night when New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick during this year’s NBA Draft Lottery.
A video posted on the Pelicans’ Twitter account shows just how excited the team’s ticket staff was when they learned of the team’s great fortune.
Check it out:
What a great feeling. Now, what will New Orleans do with the pick?
