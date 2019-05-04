Celtics Notes: Poor Third Quarter Highlights Game 3 Loss To Bucks

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics were able to steal one game on the road in Milwaukee, but the Bucks managed to do the same in Game 3 at TD Garden.

Milwaukee used a strong third quarter to take control of Friday’s matchup, which previously had been a neck-and-neck affair. It wasn’t as severe as their dominant third-quarter performance in Game 2, where the Bucks used a 22-4 run to extend their lead to blowout proportions, but it was equally as important.

The Bucks ultimately won Game 3 123-116.

Milwaukee posted a 40-point third quarter that ultimately took Boston out of their rhythm on both sides of the ball. Kyrie Irving had a team-high 29 points, but noted Friday’s third quarter as a turning point in the loss.

“They took care of business,” Irving said. “The third quarter is really where they made their mark on the game. You gotta give credit.”

The ugly third quarter was an extension of a tough end to the first half, which the all-star point guard made sure to highlight as well.

“Ending the half in a fashion that probably wasn’t our best, and then coming out in that third quarter and giving up 40 points. That’s not a characteristic we want to carry over into the next game,” Irving said. “We’ll be better. We’ll need a little more from our bench. A little more consistency from me going to the basket, as well as the 3-point line.”

Boston’s consistency will definitely need to improve in all facets of the game. They can’t afford poor spurts, no matter how short, against a team like the Bucks. They simply are far too good.

Al Horford also pointed out Friday’s third quarter as a turning point in the Game 3 loss.

“Yeah, they really got it going.” Horford said. “They made a run and we just couldn’t recover after that.”

For others, including Jaylen Brown, it was an opportunity to take ownership and look ahead to Monday’s Game 4. When asked about Milwaukee’s third-quarter run, he turned the finger on himself and his teammates.

“We just have to play better,” Brown said. “This is a part of our test. We got all the tools we need in this room. We just have to play better.”

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Bucks-Celtics Game 3:

— Giannis Antetokounmpo went 16-for-22 from the free throw line.

For a majority of the game, Antetokounmpo had more free throw attempts than the Celtics did as a team. Thanks to some late fouls, the numbers evened out, but the free throw disparity was rather glaring for a large portion of Game 3.

— Jayson Tatum improved upon his performance in Games 1 and 2, scoring 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The second-year swingman agreed that he played better, but said he would much rather come away with a win.

“I knew I had to play better than the first two games,” Tatum said. “I don’t think I could have played any worse (than Games 1 and 2). But like I said, I would much rather it be like the first game where I had four points and we win than the double-double. All that matters right now is that we win.”

— On the bright side, Brown put Antetokounmpo on a poster for the second time this series on Friday night. Check it out:

JB FROM THE RAFTERS ☠️ pic.twitter.com/wNbdXkTU09 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2019

This is the third time this year Brown has dunked on the MVP candidate. The Celtics wing did so during the regular season as well.

— Boston’s entire starting lineup finished in double-figures, with Gordon Hayward adding 10 points off the bench.

That’s great, but the only player with a positive plus/minus out of that group was Brown at plus-10.

— The Celtics will look to knot the series at two Monday at TD Garden. Game 4 tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images