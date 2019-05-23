Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics’ roller coaster season ended with an ugly Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but Kyrie Irving’s offseason kicked off with a league-wide honor.

The All-Star guard was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Thursday afternoon alongside Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard. This is the second All-NBA honor for Irving, who was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2015.

Irving had a tremendous all-around season, averaging 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and five rebounds per game, while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor. The 27-year-old received 52 second-team votes and 39 third-team votes.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge congratulated Irving on Twitter following the milestone. Ainge will look to re-sign his point guard this summer as he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Irving’s teammate, Marcus Smart, was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.

