Chris Sale Trending In Positive Direction Over Last Three Starts

You’ve heard all about Chris Sale’s struggles to open the 2019 season, but the lefty has progressively improved over each of his last three starts.

Sale earned his first win of the season Friday night after going six shutout inning against the Chicago White Sox, striking out 10 batters. It was by far the southpaw’s best start of the season, displaying good velocity and the kind of bite on his slider Red Sox fans have been longing for.

The Red Sox have won four of their last five as they try to turn things around from a dreadful April, and Sale will be a massive part of that turnaround.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images