Danica Patrick is at the Brickyard this week, but in a different than she’s used to.

The retired racing star lent her broadcasting shops to the Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage over the weekend, and will be in the NBC broadcast booth next weekend for the 103rd running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Patrick took time Saturday morning to share a selfie from her perch on pit road, and the results were predictably stunning.

Take a look in the Instagram post below:

Patrick’s boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left an appropriate response in the comments section.

These two are adorable.

(They are not expecting, however.)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images