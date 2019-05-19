Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are shaking things up in a big way as they look to avoid getting swept by the best team in baseball.

Michael Chavis is set to bat leadoff and play second base for the Sox on Sunday in the series finale of a three-game set with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

That’s far from the only change though. Catcher Christian Vazquez will hit fifth, and he’ll be followed by first baseman Steve Pearce. Eduardo Nunez will bat eighth, serving as the designated hitter.

Chris Sale will be on the mound for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by Wade Miley.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros finale.:

BOSTON RED SOX (23-22)

Michael Chavis, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Steve Pearce, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (1-5, 4.24 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (31-15)

George Springer, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Michael Brantley, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Yuli Gurriel, 2B

Tyler White, 1B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Josh Reddick, LF

Jake Marisnick, CF

Wade Miley (4-2, 3.51 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images