As if driving an IndyCar wasn’t hard enough, drivers also have to control their vehicle using what is essentially a ridiculously high-tech, souped-up version of a Nintendo Switch.
Retired NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick was in the broadcast booth for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And the 37-year-old made an immediate impact, providing an educational lesson on the intricacies of the IndyCar steering wheel.
Check out this madness:
Yeah, that’s a video game controller.
In addition to offering her expertise and analysis, Patrick also pumped out a series of a worthwhile Instagram posts while at IMS. She also shared the broadcast booth with Dale Earnhardt Jr., who attended the Indy 500 for the first time.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images