Danny Ainge Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Expected To Make Full Recovery

The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Ainge is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team.

Here is the full statement from the Celtics:

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

Ainge is “feeling much better” and is expected to return home Thursday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ainge is expected to return home this evening and is active, walking around today and feeling much better, sources say. Thoughts and wishes with him. https://t.co/rpynEs3BRb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2019

Ainge has a history of heart problems. The former Celtics star-turned-front office executive suffered a heart attack in April 2009.

The Celtics will continue their second-round NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks with Game 3 on Friday night in Boston. The teams split the first two games in Milwaukee.

