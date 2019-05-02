Danny Ainge Suffers Mild Heart Attack, Expected To Make Full Recovery

The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
Ainge is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team.
Here is the full statement from the Celtics:
Ainge is “feeling much better” and is expected to return home Thursday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Ainge has a history of heart problems. The former Celtics star-turned-front office executive suffered a heart attack in April 2009.
The Celtics will continue their second-round NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks with Game 3 on Friday night in Boston. The teams split the first two games in Milwaukee.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
