David Backes Returning To Bruins’ Lineup For Pivotal Game 4 Vs. Blue Jackets

David Backes is going to get his chance to change the Bruins’ luck when Boston tries to even its Stanley Cup playoff second-round series Thursday night.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Backes will draw into the Boston lineup, replacing rookie winger Karson Kuhlman in Game 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It will be Backes’ first game action since April 19 when he played under 5 minutes in Boston’s 2-1 Game 5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Cassidy revealed Backes will skate on the right wing of Boston’s second line centered by David Krejci with Jake DeBrusk on the left wing.

Backes had a quiet season, scoring just seven goals and adding 13 assists in 70 games for Boston, easily the least productive season of his career. As the campaign went on, Backes took on something resembling an enforcer role and noticeably upped his level of physicality. Presumably, the Bruins hope he can do the same in Game 4 against a Columbus team that has sought out contact through the first three games of the series. Backes might also be able to provide some net-front presence, using his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame to take away the vision of Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been incredible for the Blue Jackets in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images