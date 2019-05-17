Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are headed to their third Stanley Cup Final in the last nine years, and David Krejci has been a part of all of them.

Krejci had arguably his best season, playing in every game until the regular season finale, and matched a career high with 73 points.

It’s been a long grueling season for the Bruins, who battled through injuries to post the third-highest point total in the NHL, and Krejci said it was nice to see that effort and toughness pay off.

