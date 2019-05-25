Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros in their series opener Friday, but Boston turns to David Price in Game 2, looking to get back in the win column.

Price looked solid in his return from the injured list on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, going five innings, giving up just three hits and no earned runs. The lefty is now 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA in seven starts.

He’ll face off against right-hander Brad Peacock with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images