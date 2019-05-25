Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale was the tough luck loser on Friday thanks to some sloppy fielding from his Red Sox teammates. The Boston ace downplayed the errors, despite the one-run loss.

“That kind of stuff is going to happen,” Sale said postgame. “You just try to limit the damage. I’d put my defense up against anybody. It is what it is.”

Xander Bogaerts owned up to his errors after the loss, saying he’ll need to execute better next time around.

