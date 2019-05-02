Ex-Red Sox Will Middlebrooks Shares ‘Biggest Advice’ For Michael Chavis

In his first nine games with the Boston Red Sox, Michael Chavis has garnered a .286 batting average, a 1.071 OPS and three home runs.

Remarkably, those stats are very similar to that of former infielder Will Middlebrooks’ in his first nine games with the Sox, who started his career with a .282 batting average and three homers, as well.

With so much in common between the two, WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford wanted to know if Middlebrooks had any advice to share with the 23-year-old. And share he did.

So what’s his biggest advice for the young infielder?

“Don’t take one thing for granted,” he said. “Not a single thing. Because when it’s gone it’s gone. Love and enjoy your teammates. You’re surrounded by some of the best players in the world and guess what, you’re one of them kid! Believe in your abilities day in and day out and never, ever let off the gas. Play this game like you know someone is coming for your job and today could be the last time you ever put on a big league uniform.

The former major leaguer also suggested Chavis keep an eye on the team’s veterans.

“With a team like the Sox, there are a ton of people to watch and mimic during all those hours you’re at the park. So pay attention to (Dustin) Pedroia. He’s a pro’s pro. As good as it gets. The guy never lets off the gas. He’s earned everything he has. Follow that guy. That’s my biggest advice.”

Most of all, Middlebrooks reminded Chavis to always “be in the moment.

“When you step out on the field at Fenway take a look around. Smell it. Listen to it. Look at it. The history of players that have stood exactly where you are standing is second to none. You’ll never experience a better place to play baseball. No better fans, no better city, definitely no better place to be.”

With Pedroia on the injured list for the foreseeable future, Chavis has the opportunity to show the Sox just what he’s got.

