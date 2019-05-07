Why Jay Williams Thinks Kyrie Irving’s Season With Celtics ‘Atrocity’

It certainly wasn’t the regular season many predicted the Boston Celtics would have for a plethora of reasons, but Jay Williams is targeting one specific player for having an atrocious year.

On Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” the NBA analyst — and self-proclaimed “biggest Kyrie Irving fan” — said this season has been awful for Irving, and it’s all “self-inflicted.”

“This year has been an atrocity for Kyrie, Williams told co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. “… I know the person he is,” Williams said, “and this is not the person he is. And yes, he made that shot to in a world championship for Game 7. He asked to get away from LeBron James. He wants to have his own team … you have your own team now. Now you have a chance to lead men. And for them to get booed out of their own area last night (after Game 4), I was appalled. … We’re watching his demise.”

You can watch Williams’ full explanation below, starting at the 4:00 mark.

Sure, Irving’s season hasn’t been perfect and has had his fair share of questionable comments and his lack of confirming to commit to Boston after this season calls for concern. Williams already is convinced Irving won’t re-sign with the Celtics and after his comments Tuesday, and the C’s being down 3-1 to the Bucks in their second-round series, he likely feels even stronger about them now.

Irving and Co. look to avoid elimination Wednesday in Game 5 in Milwaukee. But once the Celtics season comes to an end, all eyes likely will be on the guard as we await where he will end up.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images