Former NFL RB Explains Why He Believes Patriots Won 2019 Draft

Few NFL teams — if any — consistently have maximized their resources quite like the New England Patriots.

The Patriots rarely have the most talented roster in the league, but they tend to always make the most of what they have. That certainly was the case in the 2018 season, and one former NFL running back believes the franchise followed suit in this year’s draft.

The reigning Super Bowl champions entered the 2019 draft with 12 selections and left with 10 new players. Three-time Pro Bowl selection Maurice Jones-Drew had nothing but post-draft praise for Bill Belichick and Co., who he believes were the winners of the draft.

“Not like they need it, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots had themselves a great draft weekend,” Jones-Drew wrote for NFL.com “To put it simply, they got great value out of a majority of their draft picks. Receiver N’Keal Harry should improve a receiving corps that just lost the best tight end in the league to retirement. Second-round selection Joejuan Williams should help an aging secondary. Third-rounder Chase Winovich addresses their pass rush need. And fourth-round pick and running back Damien Harris was my second-ranked back in this class. What a steal!”

These sentiments have been echoed by several others within the football world. Harry has drawn comparisons to some of the best wideouts in recent memory, while Winovich and Harris — both third-round picks — have been identified as potential steals.

The newest wave of Patriots will have to go out and prove themselves, but it’s tough not to get excited about New England’s 2019 class.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images