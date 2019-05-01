Free Agent Craig Kimbrel Reportedly Not Interested In One-Year Contract

We’re now five weeks into the MLB season, and ex-Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel is still without a team.

The 30-year-old All-Star remains one of two coveted and unsigned free-agent pitchers, alongside left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel, formerly of the Houston Astros.

Both hurlers have held out this long, which led Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic to suggest that they wait to sign until after the MLB’s draft. Waiting for the June 3 draft to pass would prevent their former clubs from receiving draft pick compensation if they do sign elsewhere. If he were to follow this timeline, Kimbrel would likely land back in the majors by July, per Rosenthal.

Despite the advantage of increasing his value before next offseason, Kimbrel is not interested in a one-year deal, according to Rosenthal’s report. Keuchel, on the other hand, would prefer a short-term contract.

The right-hander recorded 42 saves for the Red Sox in 2018 on their way to a World Series championship, while posting a 2.74 ERA over 62 1/3 innings.

Kimbrel has been linked to multiple teams over the first month of the season, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

