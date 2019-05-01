Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Sits In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox can complete a sweep of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday — can you believe it?

Following victories in the first two games of their three-game set at Fenway Park, the Red Sox will host the A’s on Wednesday afternoon with a chance to earn their first series sweep of the 2019 season. Alex Cora will turn to right-hander Hector Velazquez, while Oakland manager Bob Melvin will counter with righty Mike Fiers.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts will get the day off — just his second of the year — while Tzu-Wei Lin will fill in at shortstop and bat ninth. Rookie Michael Chavis will start at second base and bat fifth, the highest he’s appeared in the lineup since being called up in mid-April.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Velazquez and bat seventh.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (13-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Hector Velazquez, RHP (0-2, 3.86 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (14-18)

Marcus Semien, SS

Robbie Grossman, LF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Khris Davis, DH

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Kendrys Morales, 1B

Chad Pinder, 2B

Ramon Laureano, CF

Josh Phegley, C

Mike Fiers, RHP (2-2, 7.03 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images