The Bucks may have ended the Celtics’ hopes of progressing to the Eastern Conference finals nearly a week ago, but one Milwaukee player isn’t done taking digs at Boston.

With Game 1 of the Conference final between the Bucks and Toronto Raptors set to begin Wednesday evening, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been gearing up for what many anticipate will be a hard-fought series between the two dominant teams. Despite the gravity of the upcoming series, the star forward still found time to subtly destroy the Celtics with one simple, yet brutal, assessment of the upcoming series:

Giannis: “Against Boston, you can go down 1-0 and still be fine; but against Toronto, it's hard to be in that spot when you lose the first game in your home.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 14, 2019

Yikes. Boston’s going to need some ice for that burn.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images