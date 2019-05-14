Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many believe that Zion Williamson is a surefire generational talent atop this year’s NBA draft class.

But it seems at least one team in the running for the top pick in this summer’s draft is not interested in holding onto the Duke superstar.

The New York Knicks, who reportedly may already have a deal in place to sign Kevin Durant, will shift their focus on acquiring Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans should they land the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday’s lottery, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on the Knicks plan if they get the top-pick in tonight's #NBADraftLottery. pic.twitter.com/pcPOQ0CjXM — Stadium (@Stadium) May 14, 2019

The Knicks have the cap space to sign two max contracts this offseason, opening the door for Durant and another superstar (potentially Kyrie Irving) to make the move to the Big Apple.

New York could leverage the top pick (which they have a 14-percent chance of landing) with prized rookie Kevin Knox to pry Davis away from the Pelicans, as Charania reports.

Adding Durant and another star player like Irving would already put the Knicks at the top of the charts in the East. Should the franchise be able to land a third superstar, it could put the Knicks in the forefront for a championship.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images