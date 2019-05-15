Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was some worry surrounding Dustin Pedroia when he was returned from his rehab assignment after he suffered a setback with his surgically repaired knee.

But the Boston Red Sox second baseman made a promise to get back on the field, and it seems his manager believes the 35-year-old will get there sooner rather than later.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Alex Cora provided a positive update on Pedroia.

“Dustin, he’s going to work out again today,” he said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “He’s got early work today. He’s going to hit and run. Hopefully, if everything goes well send him on Friday or Saturday to start his rehab assignment.”

Pedroia has been on the injured list since April 18 after appearing in just six games this season. He played in three games in 2018 before being shut down for the remainder of Boston’s World Series run.

Cora has been careful about not putting a timetable on a return for the second baseman, and it seems he’s sticking with the “when he’s ready, he’s ready” approach. And given Pedroia’s age and injury, on top of the complications he’s faced since trying to return, it’s probably best the Sox take their time with him.

Plus, Michael Chavis is filling in quite nicely while Pedroia works his way back, so the team certainly isn’t in dire need of an infielder. But we can bet once Pedroia is ready, he’ll be eager to get back out on the diamond.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images