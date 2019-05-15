Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery results are in, and the Boston Celtics will have three first-round picks in this year’s draft.

New Orleans will pick first in the draft. The Pelicans entered the night with a six percent chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick, and they beat out the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns, who all had a 14 percent chance.

The C’s had a lot riding on the lottery, as well. Because Boston traded its No. 1 pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, the Green would have the rights to the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 pick — but only if the pick was two, three, four or 14. The likely scenario played out and the Celtics now own the 14th pick, completing the 2017 trade.

The Celtics will have three first-round picks come June 20. Here’s a look at Boston’s first round:

OFFICIAL: The Celtics own the following picks in the first round of the 2019 #NBADraft No. 14

No. 20

No. 22 * MEM now owes Boston its top-six protected pick in 2020, or, if it doesn't transfer, its unprotected pick in 2021 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 15, 2019

The Celtics also have a second-round pick.

Boston won’t receive the Grizzlies’ pick because Memphis won the second-overall pick. The pick was top-eight protected for the Grizzlies, meaning the C’s will get next year’s first-round pick from Memphis (top-six protected) or its 2021 unprotected pick.

