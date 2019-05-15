Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Orleans Pelicans had a six percent chance to secure the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and the odds were in their favor Tuesday night.

New Orleans secured the first pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, despite the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all having a 14 percent chance. Zion Williamson is this year’s projected No. 1 overall pick, but we’ll need to wait until June 20 to see where the Duke forward officially will go.

The Boston Celtics got the 14th pick,the highest of their three first-round picks.

Here are the results of this year’s NBA Draft Lottery:

1. New Orleans Pelicans

2. Memphis Grizzles

3. New York Knicks

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Phoenix Suns

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Atlanta Hawks

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Miami Heat

14. Boston Celtics

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images