At least 2.8 million people concerned about the Houston Rockets are waiting for this announcement.

Twitter temporarily suspended the Rockets’ account Monday due to its use of copyrighted music in some of its posts, the team announced in a statement. The Rockets entry onto Twitter’s “naughty” list came just 10 days after the Golden State Warriors eliminated them from the NBA playoffs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Warriors star @StephenCurry30 not only erased the Rockets from the postseason, but he has now erased their twitter account. pic.twitter.com/gkgwhBqyqw — ESPN Bay Area 🗯 (@ESPN_BayArea) May 20, 2019

“Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media post with copyrighted music,” the Rockets said in a statement. “We are working to correct the issue now.”

More than 2.8 million users were following Houston’s Twitter handle, @houstonrockets, as of Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images