Hurricanes captain Justin Williams leads Carolina into TD Garden Thursday night, backed by an impressive playoff resume.

The 37-year-old veteran has 100 points in 151 career postseason games, which are both team highs for this red-hot Hurricanes club.

The Boston Bruins will do their best to contain Williams throughout the Eastern Conference finals beginning in Game 1 at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

For more on Williams’ postseason numbers, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

