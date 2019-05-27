Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Does Klay Thompson have a crystal ball or something?

Back in November, the Golden State Warriors guard was asked what he made of the Toronto Raptors and their position in the Eastern Conference. After noting their strengths in length and depth, Thompson called the Raptors “a great test” for the reigning NBA Champions.

“Who knows? It might be a preview of June, but they’ve got something pretty special up there in Canada,” he said.

Say what, now?

Take a look:

Klay knew all the way back in November. 👀 (🎥: @DimeUPROXX) pic.twitter.com/Ov7iCiCEUy — theScore (@theScore) May 26, 2019

Weirdly enough, the Warriors will square off against the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals starting on May 30.

Seems like someone should be playing the lottery.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images